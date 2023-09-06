Jonathan Majors Makes Brief Appearance In “Loki” Season 2 Trailer

Loki Season 2 drops in October. The MCU villain turned anti-hero continues his time-traveling, multiverse-bending escapades with the Time Variance Authority. At the end of Season 1, one of Loki's multiverse variants killed He Who Remains, an alias of Kang the Conqueror. Now, with Kang/He Who Remains spread across the multiverse, Loki must reassemble his team and help restore balance.

However, a bevy of real-world issues have cast a shadow on the premiere of the show. The biggest is the ongoing legal issues faced by Kang/He Who Remains' actor, Jonathan Majors. Majors is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend back in March. It is unclear what the plan is for Majors with Disney as Kang is meant to be their next major villain for much of the 2020s. Despite this, Majors does appear in the Loki Season 2 trailer. He is briefly seen as Victor Timely, the Kang variant he emerged as at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Timely is a long-standing comic alias of Kang who serves as an early 20th Century rival to Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. The full extent of Majors role will be seen when the show drops on October 6.

Majors Expected Back In Court Next Week

Majors will be back in court on September 15. He briefly appeared in court in New York on September 6 to receive his new trial date. Majors has been in and out of court for the past few months as prosecutors time and again present a case that the judge finds worthy of trial.

As mentioned, Majors is accused of assaulting Grace Jabbari, whom he was dating at the time. Jabbari says Majors strangled her amid other things while they were clubbing in March. While details have been disputed back and forth, other women have come forward with similar allegations about the actor. Furthermore, an in-depth investigation from Rolling Stone found reports of violent behavior about Majors dating back to his college days. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

