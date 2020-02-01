loki
- Pop CultureTom Hiddleston Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Loki" Star Worth?From Westminster to Asgard, an exploration of the man behind the God of Mischief's mask and his storied journeyBy Jake Skudder
- TVJonathan Majors Makes Brief Appearance In "Loki" Season 2 TrailerMajors will return as Victor Timely.By Ben Mock
- TV"Loki" Season 2 Gets Release Date Despite Jonathan Majors UncertaintyJonathan Majors' legal trouble has not stopped Disney setting a date to release "Loki" Season 2.By Ben Mock
- TVMarvel's "What If...?" Series May Be Connected To The MCU MultiverseThe animated show may be connected to the events of the Loki season 1 finale.By EJ Panaligan
- TVMarvel's "Loki" Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+It will be the first MCU Disney+ show to receive a second season.By EJ Panaligan
- Music"Loki" First Reactions Are PromisingEarly reviews for the first two episodes of Marvel's "Loki" bode well for the God Of Mischief's big small-screen debut. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Loki" Plot Details Unveiled In New TrailerWith "Loki" set to premiere on June 11th, Marvel and Disney have shared a zany new trailer to the anticipated series. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Loki," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," & "WandaVision" Trailers Deal With "Endgame" FalloutLoki escapes, Falcon soars, and Wanda loses it. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMarvel's Disney Plus Shows Halt Production Due To CoronavirusMarvel's Disney+ content gets postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- TV"Loki" Series On Disney+ Gains Actress Gugu Mbatha-RawActress Gugu Mbatha-Raw will join Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the "Loki" series arriving on Disney+ in Spring 2021.By Keenan Higgins
- TVMarvel Airs Trailers For "Black Widow," "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier," "Loki," & More During Super Bowl LIVMarvel is coming hard with the releases this year. By Dominiq R.
- TVOwen Wilson Officially Joins "Loki" On Disney PlusWow. By Mitch Findlay