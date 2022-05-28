Disney Plus
- TVTravis Scott Brings The "Goosebumps" To Disney+ Trailer For New TV ShowLa Flame's hit song is a fitting track for the new spooky series, albeit more in name than in mood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJonathan Majors Makes Brief Appearance In "Loki" Season 2 TrailerMajors will return as Victor Timely.By Ben Mock
- TVStar Wars Day Celebrated By Disney With Franchise MontageDisney has marked Star Wars Day with a special montage of the franchise's extensive catalog.By Ben Mock
- TV"The Mandalorian" Wraps Up Season 3 With Wholesome FinaleSpoilers for the Season 3 finale of "The Mandalorian"By Ben Mock
- MoviesKid Cudi Takes Us To The Moon In "Crater" TrailerKid Cudi shines in the first trailer of his coming-of-age film.By Ben Mock
- TVBest Disney+ TV Shows to Watch Right NowDisney+ has a variety of content for all ages, and we're recommending shows you should binge immediately.By Gale Love
- TVThe Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2: Review And RecapDo you have a favorite character from the show?By Zachary Roberts
- TV"The Mandalorian" Season 4 Gets Massive UpdateEven prior to the network's Season 4 confirmation, Jon Favreau is ahead of the game. By Emily Burr
- MoviesZach Galifianakis Cast In Disney’s Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch"Zach Galifianakis has officially joined the cast of the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake. By Emily Burr
- TVLiam Neeson Reveals Why "Star Wars" Has Lost Its AllureThe "Star Wars" actor says there’s so many spinoffs of the series, that it's becoming diluted. By Emily Burr
- TVHere Is What's On Streaming Platforms This MonthCheck out what's streaming on various streaming platforms in February 2023. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureStan Lee Documentary To Stream On Disney+ In 2023The comic book icon passed away in 2018 at age 95.By Jada Ojii
- TVDisney Unveils "Star Wars" Prequel "Andor" Trailer, Gets Slammed By Twitter For AK-47 UseThis seems to be the first time an unmodified real-life weapon has made an appearance in the "Star Wars" cinematic universe.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable As Geppetto In New "Pinocchio" Trailer: WatchThe film is due to arrive on September 8th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDonald Glover's "Star Wars" Series Still A Possibility, Rapper "Holds All The Cards" Lucasfilm Head SaysGlover has been a busy man between wrapping up "Atlanta" and starting production on "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."By Hayley Hynes
- TVDisney+ Reveals Liam Neeson Will Return For Upcoming "Star Wars" Animated Series"Obi-Wan Kenobi," a new Disney+ original, premiered on the streamer earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Obi-Wan Kenobi" On Disney+ Receives Content Warning Following Uvalde ShootingNetflix took similar measures with the release of the latest season of "Stranger Things."By Hayley Hynes