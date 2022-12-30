Four years after Stan Lee passed away at 95, Disney+ has announced a new documentary coming in 2023 to commemorate the Marvel Comics pioneer.

Sharing the news on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday, the streaming giant also penned on Twitter this past Wednesday, “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.”

Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/42eH07wXFC — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 28, 2022

The famed comic book writer died in 2018 after being rushed to Los Angele’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital. His wife, Joan Boocock Lee, passed away a year earlier in 2017.

Becoming a leader in the comic book industry, Lee helped bring some of our favorite superheroes to life, including Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the Black Panther, and the X-Men. In the early 1970s, he was named publisher of Marvel Comics and later went on to revolutionize the way superheroes were portrayed on television and in film.

Prior to his death, fans would often look forward to catching his brief cameos throughout different Marvel films.

According to NBC News, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke about Lee’s legacy in a statement shortly after his death. “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” he stated, also adding, “A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

In a 2013 sit-down with the San Diego Tribune, Lee offered a description of his daily schedule at the time, saying, “I get up in the morning and argue with my wife.”

Referring to the president of POW! Entertainment, he added, “Then I get to the office and argue with Gill. Actually, it’s fun. I come to the office and there are always a million things to do.”

Lee left behind his daughter Joan Celia Lee.

Fans can stream Lee’s new documentary in the new year, though there’s no word on an exact release date.

