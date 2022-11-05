Marvel has created one of the most lucrative franchises in cinema history. With the Black Panther sequel on its way, the company is most likely to make even more truckloads of money. At this point, keeping up with the studio’s output is a full-time job.

But not everyone in Hollywood is cheering Marvel on. Famed director Martin Scorsese has been vocal about his doubts about the company, and now Quentin Tarantino is chiming in. In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Pulp Fiction director talked about why he would never join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 19: Quentin Tarantino attends the close encounter red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 19, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF)

Tarantino is famously opinionated, and his opinions were in full roar when the outlet asked if he would ever consider directing a Marvel picture. “You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” the auteur said. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director didn’t stop there. He also lamented the chokehold that superhero movies have over the box office. He compared the superhero fad with the wave of big-budget musicals that flooded the market in the 1960s, leading to the collapse of the studio system. Tarantino argued that directors were delighted when the musical finally became less popular, and said that he “can’t wait for the day they can say that about superhero movies.”

That said, Tarantino doesn’t think that will happen any time soon. According to the director, the “writing’s not quite on the wall yet.”

In the past, Tarantino hasn’t been totally averse to joining a franchise. He once said he was interested in directing a Star Trek film, and the project even got a script before it fell apart. Earlier this year, Paramount said it had started development of a new Star Trek installment with Chris Pine.

Tarantino also had his hands in the Halloween series, having almost written the sixth installment in the ’90s. It ended up not working out, and resulted in The Curse of Michael Myers, which received very few positive reviews.

