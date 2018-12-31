stan lee
- Pop CultureStan Lee Documentary To Stream On Disney+ In 2023The comic book icon passed away in 2018 at age 95.By Jada Ojii
- TVStan Lee Cameo In Simpsons-MCU Crossover Shut Down"The Simpsons" offer to use old audio of Stan Lee in their Loki crossover was reportedly denied by Marvel.By Joe Abrams
- TVMarvel To Air Stan Lee Tribute Featuring Method Man, Mark Hamill & MoreMarvel is pulling out all the stops for this special.By Cole Blake
- MoviesStan Lee's Daughter Co-Signs Sony's Decision To Distance Spider-Man From MCUJC Lee dishes on Marvel and Disney's attitude towards the late Stan Lee.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentStan Lee Is Getting A Bronx Street Named In His HonorStan the Man lives onBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesWesley Snipes Co-Signs Mahershala Ali As The Lead In Marvel Studios' "Blade"Kevin Feige announced Mahershala Ali will be taking the lead role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Blade" reboot.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHot Toys Immortalize Stan Lee's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" Cameo With Life-Like FigureStan Lee's epic "Gaurdians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" cameo has been created into a life-like toy.By hnhh
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Daughter Slams Former Manager For Elder Abuse & EmbezzlementStan Lee's daughter is handing out lawsuits. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentArnold Shwarzenegger Will Star In New, Animated Series "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten"The show is hoping to honour the late Stan Lee's memory.By hnhh
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Ex Manager Officially Arrested On Elder Abuse ChargesKeya Morgan is now in custody. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Estate Dodges Sexual Misconduct LawsuitThe sexual misconduct lawsuit was dismissed. By Aida C.
- Original ContentMysterio: Everything We Know About "Spiderman: Far From Home" CharacterMysterio joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Will Not Be The Last Film Of Marvel’s Phase ThreeSpidey will wrap up the "Infinity Saga"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" Directors Debate Miles Morales' Oscar OutfitThe teen superhero would definitely rock his signature Jordan 1s.By Erika Marie
- MusicStan Lee's Low-Key "Into The Spider-Verse" Cameos Flew Under The RadarA legend lives on. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentFans Shade Marvel After They Post An "Avengers" 10 Year ChallengeNo punches pulled. By Brynjar Chapman
- LifeMarvel Was Most Popular Comic Book Publisher Of 2018 But DC Had Top ComicThe feud between Marvel and DC continues.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Honored By Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, & More At Tribute EventExcelsior!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shares Video Of The Last Time He Saw Stan Lee"Are you sure it’s a good idea to throw a *surprise* party for a 95 year old?”By Brynjar Chapman