Travis Scott Brings The “Goosebumps” To Disney+ Trailer For New TV Show

Travis Scott is as much of a brand as an artist these days, what with his PlayStation, McDonald's, Fortnite, and many, many more collabs. His most recent crossover into the commercial space (literally for a commercial) comes via the new trailer for Disney+'s Goosebumps. Moreover, the five-episode show (premiering October 13) will focus on a teacher possessed by an evil force, and the efforts of five teen friends to solve a decades-old murder mystery. For fans of R.L. Stine's original book series, this is far from the first adaptation rodeo, with the most recent mainstream one being a Jack Black-starring film.

Still, a little boost from Travis Scott's biggest song ever, the aptly placed "goosebumps," gave this trailer a unique feel. Well, unique might be generous, as it's a bit bizarre to get sucked into a horror-style show and then hear trap snares and bass in the background. Regardless, it's an obvious pick to soundtrack this show's trailer, and one that's wild to see actually manifest. When La Flame's song came out in 2016, few people could've predicted the impact and popularity it would achieve.

Read More: Travis Scott Reveals Which Soundtrack He Wants To Do

Travis Scott Gives This Disney+ Trailer "Goosebumps"

What's more is that Travis Scott might be looking forward to some more collaborations in the future. These ones, though, have nothing to do with another brand or some promotional opportunity to secure a bag. Furthermore, we're talking about his next musical releases, namely on Offset's next album and with Playboi Carti. The Opium MC previewed a song with the Houston native at his birthday bash, which have fans begging for another hit from the "FE!N" duo. Of course, considering that he just dropped UTOPIA, we're happy to just get feature verses for now as he completes his victory lap.

Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see if "goosebumps" actually shows up in the Goosebumps series. Did they just pay for the trailer use or are they going to really emphasize the big partnership that much? Either way, it's an odd placement for a wavy song on a creepy product, but if anyone can make it hype, it's the Rodeo artist. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott.

Read More: Best Disney+ TV Shows to Watch Right Now

[via]