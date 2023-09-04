Travis Scott Reveals Which Soundtrack He Wants To Do

Travis Scott continues to be one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Although he operates within hip-hop, his fame goes beyond the genre at this point. Following the release of his album Utopia, Scott spent a whopping four weeks at number one on the Billboard Albums chart. Overall, the album has gotten some great reviews, and it also has its fair share of haters. Regardless, Travis is winning right now, and he seems eager to get back into the studio for some creative endeavors.

It took Scott five years to release Utopia following Astroworld. However, moving forward, it seems like a five-year gap will not be happening again. In fact, perhaps Scott will be looking to go in the Kendrick Lamar direction. If you remember, Lamar did the soundtrack for the first Black Panther movie. Well, Scott is now displaying interest in doing his own superhero soundtrack. In the tweet below, Scott claims that he would love to be involved with Blade which is set to release in 2025.

Read More: Travis Scott Thanks Fans After Selling Out “Circus Maximus” Tour

Travis Scott Speaks

Woke up thinking

I would love to do the soundtrack to Blade — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 4, 2023

For those who may not know, Blade follows a half-human/half-vampire who hunts down vampires. Overall, he is a fantastic comic book hero that used to be played by Wesley Snipes. Now, however, the role is being given to Mahershala Ali. Ali is an incredible actor and fans are excited to see what kind of energy he will bring to the role. That said, Scott’s music is known for being dark, and it would certainly go well with the whole vampire theme. Needless to say, the artist needs to get in touch with the movie studio immediately.

Hopefully, Travis Scott is able to make this happen, as it would be a whole lot of fun. Let us know if you would like Scott to be part of the Blade soundtrack, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest news from the biggest artists.

Read More: Travis Scott’s New Movie “Aggro Dr1ft”: Everything We Know