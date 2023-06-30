Jonathan Majors is currently in a lot of hot water concerning his upcoming domestic violence case, scheduled to begin on August 3. Not only is his March 25 arrest getting him in further legal trouble, but new allegations recently surfaced claiming a pattern of worrisome behavior. These date back to his time at Yale and also include some alleged on-set behavior for some of his projects. Still, many others in Hollywood are standing by the Creed III star, saying that the case still hasn’t brought a sustainable conclusion. Moreover, the latest to do so is fellow Marvel actor Anthony Mackie, who remarked on the situation to Inverse recently.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'” Anthony Mackie said of the allegations against Jonathan Majors. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s cr*zy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.” However, his remarks came on Wednesday (June 28), just a day before new developments emerged in the case.

Jonathan Majors At The Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Jonathan Majors At The Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Furthermore, The New York Times reported that the New York Police Department came to a complicated conclusion. They “determined that Grace Jabbari, who accused Jonathan of assault, attacked Majors herself and believe that there is enough evidence to support her arrest.” The victim claimed that Jonathan Majors slapped her, shoved her into a taxi, and grabbed her middle finger while on the way to his home in Manhattan. In addition, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said that she stole items from his home and denied her client’s alleged wrongdoing.

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” she said in legal documents. “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.” With these new layers to the case, it’s harder than ever to determine what went down. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jonathan Majors.

