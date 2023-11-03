Marvel Mulls Removing Jonathan Majors From Future Projects

According to an extensive report from Variety, Marvel is reportedly considering what action to take over the ongoing Jonathan Majors situation. At a retreat in September, studio execs discussed various backup plans if the actor is found guilty at his trial, which begins later this month. Majors was meant to be the crux of the next era of the MCU. However, the actor's assault charges have put that into jeopardy. While he has appeared in the most recent season of Loki, it's likely that's the final project for the time being Majors will shoot roles for.

“Marvel is truly f-cked with the whole Kang angle. And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him," one high-ranking executive said. This is especially given the upcoming finale of Loki's Season 2, which reportedly has major implications for the immediate future of the MCU.

Jonathan Majors Sees Upcoming Film Dropped From Release Slate

Meanwhile, Magazine Dreams, an upcoming drama starring Jonathan Majors, will no longer be released on December 8. Speaking with CNN, Disney confirmed that the film did not currently have a release date. Searchlight Pictures, a subsidiary of Disney, acquired the distribution rights to the film after it opened to rave reviews at Sundance. Furthermore, Disney's live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler has been pushed back from March 2024 to March 2025. Currently, the next major release for Marvel is The Marvels. That comes out next week and is expected to underperform at the box office.

However, the decision to delay Magazine Dreams was widely expected by industry experts. Majors' trial for assault charges begins in late November. That makes early December an inopportune time to promote and release the film. Furthermore, the film features Majors as an amateur bodybuilder who resorts to increasingly violent means to pursue his dreams. Given the charges that Majors is facing in court, Disney would likely face backlash for being "tasteless" if they were to release the film.

