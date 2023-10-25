Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial Date Revealed

During a court hearing today, Judge Michael Gaffey denied Jonathan Majors' motion to have his domestic abuse charges dropped. This means that his case will now go to trial, which is scheduled to begin on November 29 of this year. Majors' team also put in a new motion, requesting for the judge to keep “contested evidence” away from the public due to his celebrity status. “The disclosure of sensitive information will limit Mr. Majors’ right to a fair trial,” his team claims.

Majors was first arrested in March of this year, after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari. He was handed assault and aggravated harassment charges, and later pled not guilty to all four. The following month, several additional women came forward with their own allegations against the actor. Reportedly, they worked alongside the DA to build a case against Majors.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Assault Investigation Moves Forward As Troubling New Details Emerge

Jonathan Majors' Trial Begins November 29

Jonathan Majors onstage during "Devotion" screening Q&A at day six of The 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival oon October 27, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The DA responded to his motion to dismiss with a lengthy document, unveiling new details about the night of the alleged incident. According to the 115-page filing, the duo were in the back of a cab on their way home from a party when Jabbari spotted a flirtatious text on her then-partner's phone. She then grabbed his phone, which resulted in a struggle. As he tried to pry the device away from Jabbari, she says she sustained various injuries, including "bruising, swelling, and substantial pain."

He then allegedly struck her in her right ear. The filing claims that once the cab came to a stop, both of them got out of the vehicle. Prosecutors claim, however, that he “grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jonathan Majors.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Accuser Charged With Assault In Connection To Their Incident

[Via]