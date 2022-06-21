Domestic Abuse Allegations
- RelationshipsSiya Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations, Reiterates Insta Hack ClaimThe rapper has vehermently denied all allegations of abuse.By Ben Mock
- MoviesJonathan Majors' Assault Trial Date RevealedJonathan Majors is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChrisean Rock And JackBoy Feud After Rapper Compares His Domestic Violence Allegations To Her And BluefaceRock went off on the former Kodak Black affiliate.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsGunplay's Wife Posts Old Video Showing Him Destroying Their TVThe situation surrounding the rapper's domestic violence allegations continues to unfold.By Ben Mock
- MusicRicky Martin's Brother Defends Him Against Domestic Abuse Allegations From NephewEric Martin took to social media to try to discredit Ricky's accuser.By Rex Provost
- MusicRicky Martin Could Face Big Prison Time Over Incest And Domestic Abuse AllegationsRicky Martin could spend up to 50 years in prison, according to reports.By Rex Provost
- ViralCeasar Emanuel's Ex Accuses Him Of Abuse After He Claims She Leaked Dog Fight VideoCeasar has been insisting that the video of him abusing his dogs that went viral last week was a "setup."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFKA Twigs Talks Shia LaBeouf Abuse Lawsuit: "I Didn't Want Anyone Else To Get Hurt"The singer sued the Hollywood star, citing alleged sexual battery and physical abuse while they were dating.By Erika Marie