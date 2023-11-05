Siya Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations, Reiterates Insta Hack Claim

Siya has spoken about the disturbing hack claims that appeared on her Instagram earlier this week. "I was hacked. And I want to clarify that I've never abused her or anybody that I've ever dealt with. I wanted to move on respectfully and privately. The videos and photos of me that were posted [were of me] in, at times, vulnerable states. Also with the police involved and I mean, even with that done, I do not wish to drag her name through the mud or be vindictive. I just don't have that in my heart."

Furthermore, Siya continued. "People who know me know that I only...I don't even know what to say. I woke up to this. I was blindsided by this and, I don't know." Siya did not detail what actions she would be taking about the hack. However, people were divided in the comments. Some genuinely believed her. Meanwhile, others were skeptic, saying that the "hack" claim is a commonly used on in this sort of situation.

Siya Hack: What We Know

Earlier this week, a multitude of posts appeared on Siya's Instagram, appearing to proof of allegations of domestic violence, substance abuse, and other disturbing situations One of the posts, which featured a photo of Siya being handcuffed by police, had a caption suggesting that she was arrested for domestic violence. "Got arrested on some domestic violence all because I wanna abuse my girl and lie and be outside," it read. Another one of the posts featured a lengthy message claiming that Siya has substance abuse issues.

"I WAS JUST OUT AT LUCKY STRIKE WITH THE SAME B*TCH I TOLD YOU I WAS DONE WITH AND AND WAS ONLY TALKING TO HER BECAUSE SHE WANNA BE OUTSIDE WITH ME," the post reads. "I KNOW I SAID I WANTED TO CHANGE AND WOULD GET THERAPY FOR MY ADDICTION ISSUES BUT I'M NOT READY DENAL," the post continued, adding more allegations of cheating and abuse. Most fans believe Siya's ex to be behind the hack. However, the veracity of the claims remains unknown.

