hack
- Tech"Trust Issues": The Weeknd Confirms Song Release Was A Spotify HackAbel's take on the Drake record first hit the internet over a decade ago, but he has yet to personally share it on DSPs.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSiya Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations, Reiterates Insta Hack ClaimThe rapper has vehermently denied all allegations of abuse.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureRick Ross Says He's Afraid To Own A Tesla Because He Might Get HackedRick Ross says he's afraid that the government would hack his Tesla if he bought one.By Cole Blake
- MusicHacker Who Stole Music From Kanye West & Frank Ocean Sentenced To 18 Months In PrisonThe 23 year old will spend time in UK prison for stealing unreleased music.By Rex Provost
- TechFBI Urges Jay-Z To Delete Emails & Warns Of "Imminent Hack"Apparently the FBI told Hov to wipe his email account clean.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsTrae Young's Twitter Devolves Into Madness As Account Gets HackedTrae Young became the latest victim of Twitter hackers.By Alexander Cole
- TechLil Uzi Vert's SoundCloud & Don Cannon's Twitter HackedDon Cannon's Twitter page was hacked, sending out some rude messages about Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeHackers Responsible For Kanye West, Elon Musk, & Bill Gates Twitter Bitcoin Scam ArrestedThe hackers were caught in Florida. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechBeyonce's Twitter Among Celebrity Accounts Accessed By Employees & ContractorsContractors and employees for Twitter access many celebrity accounts, including Beyonce's.By Aron A.
- TechKanye West Hacked In Major Bitcoin Twitter ScamA major scam has affected some of the top accounts on Twitter, including Kanye West, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple, Cash App, and more.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsEarl Sweatshirt Trashes Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole, Claims He Was HackedEarl Sweatshirt defends himself after his account was hacked, sending out rude messages about J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDid Lil Uzi Vert Hack Future On Twitter?Did Lil Uzi Vert (Baby Pluto) just hack into Future's (Pluto) Twitter account? It sure looks like it.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSabrina Parr Accuses Lamar Odom's "Crazy" Ex-Manager Of Hacking His InstagramHis ex-manager has apparently been trying to tear him away from Parr for some time now. By Noah C
- GramOffset Craves Positivity Following Social Media HackOffset's not down for any negativity. By Chantilly Post
- BeefTekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Calls Out Offset: "The Hack Started After You Got Exposed"Jade thinks the timing is a little convenient.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Explains How His Social Media Accounts Got HackedThis is not what Offset wanted to deal with after a pleasant Thanksgiving. By Noah C
- AnticsCardi B & Offset React To Twitter Hack & 6ix9ine's Girlfriend's DMsOffset and Cardi B are not pleased.By Alex Zidel