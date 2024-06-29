Foolio's Instagram Posts Promo Video Amidst Hacking Confusion

BYDanilo Castro148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HNHH
Foolio
Something weird is going on.

Foolio's memory has not seen rest yet. The rapper's tragic death has been overshadowed by a series of disses and bizarre incidents on social media. The former has come about due to Foolio's beef with Yungeen Ace. The latter, however, is still a mystery that's unfolding. Foolio's Instagram account was hacked on June 28. This lead to a series of posts and comments that had hip-hop fans scratching their head.

On Friday night, the rapper seemingly urged fans to follow his profile. He did so in a video that was posted directly to the Foolio Instagram. "Aye, this Foolio man," the rapper says into the camera. "Go follow my people... I'mma put their app below... go follow [them] right now." The caption under the video reads: "No fuel, no deal. Everything guaranteed." It's unnerving to watch, however, knowing the rapper himself is not behind the upload. The hacker had already struck earlier in the evening. Earlier, Foolio seemingly commented on Yungeen Ace's diss song "Game Over." The hacker left a trash emoji in the comment section, which prompted Ace to respond.

Read More: Foolio's Attorney Confirms His Passing, Asks For Respect & Privacy On Family's Behalf

Foolio's Instagram Page Has Remained Active

All this is going on while the search for Foolio's killers persists. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement on who the police are looking to Newsweek. He was careful not to reveal too much, though. "These groups – I won't name them, they know who they are," he explained. "We're not going to tolerate any retribution, any revenge... we're going to watch. We're going to pay attention to what's going on." The Jacksonville police have not announced any suspects. Consequently, no arrests have been made.

Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think Foolio's account will continue to post content? Do you think the culprit will be caught? You can learn more about the Foolio case below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Charleston White's Insensitive Reaction To Foolio's Tragic Death Goes Viral

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Shipes 40thMusicYungeen Ace Responds To Foolio's IG Being Hacked After His Death164
DJ Akademiks Foolio Death Shooting Predictions Instagram Hip Hop NewsMusicDJ Akademiks Points Out Foolio Fans Predicting His Death Under Pre-Shooting Instagram Post4.0K
Shipes 40thMusicYungeen Ace Ruthlessly Disses Foolio (Again) On New Song "Game Over"895
Shipes 40thMusicYungeen Ace Drops Foolio Diss Track, "Do It," Just Hours After His Death24.1K