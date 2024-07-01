Foolio’s IG Account Baffles Fans By Claiming He’ll “Never Die”

Foolio's Instagram account has been especially active since the rapper's passing.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Julio Foolio passed away from gunshot wounds after a shooting at his 26th birthday party. Reportedly, the Jacksonville rapper had been celebrating with friends at a Tampa Airbnb when police arrived and kicked them out. They then moved to a local hotel, where the shooting took place. As fans and peers continue to mourn the tragic and unexpected loss, some have become confused, as his Instagram profile has been active in recent days.

Last week, for example, the account left a comment under his longtime rival Yungeen Ace's diss track, "Game Over." It later posted a promotional video for a weed company that featured Foolio himself. Now, the account has shared an interesting message, again baffling fans. "I'll Never Die I'm a DemiGod," they captioned a clip from Foolio's No Jumper interview.

Foolio's Instagram Account Posts Strange Message After His Tragic Passing

Commenters are now questioning who was behind the strange post, and whether or not he was hacked. Some are even sharing conspiracy theories about the rapper's passing, which are all completely unconfirmed. Others are simply arguing that the posts are in poor taste, and urging whoever's behind them to stop. Foolio's loved ones have yet to comment on the account's latest activity, though his girlfriend Mani B shared a heartbreaking Tweet in the days after his death, revealing the detrimental impact it's had on her.