Yungeen Ace's Foolio Diss Could Be Used As Evidence, Claims Criminal Lawyer

Bruce Rivers has been reacting to diss tracks on YouTube for a minute now.

Jacksonville rappers Yungeen Ace and Foolio had been embroiled in a deadly feud over the last few years. Overall, the two had made viral diss tracks about one another's deceased friends. If you remember, those tracks were "Who I Smoke?" and "When I See You." On Sunday, it was reported that Foolio had lost his life in a shooting. Subsequently, fans were curious as to how Yungeen Ace would react. In the end, the rapper dropped a song called "Do It" in which he alludes to putting out a hit on someone.

As you can imagine, fans felt like the timing of all of this was suspicious. In fact, Bruce Rivers, a criminal lawyer who reacts to diss tracks and other legal matters on YouTube, gave his thoughts on the situation. Previously, Rivers had reacted to "Who I Smoke?" and "When I See You." Therefore, the lawyer had some background on the situation. In the clip below, Rivers makes it clear that Yungeen Ace's diss track could prove to be an unwise move. For Rivers, this could even be put into evidence once the investigation really kicks into gear.

Bruce Rivers Reacts To Yungeen Ace

Over the last few years, using lyrics in criminal cases has become a hot topic of debate in hip-hop. Some say this goes against First Amendment free speech laws. After all, it is freedom of expression. However, as Rivers notes, if the lyrics are about a specific situation, authorities could try to justify its usage in their case. As it stands, Tampa police are conducting their investigation, with the police chief promising arrests soon.

Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the situation could lead to arrests against Yungeen Ace? How do you feel about Bruce Rivers' analysis of the situation? You can watch his entire video, at the Via link below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.