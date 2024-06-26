Yungeen Ace's Foolio Diss Could Be Used As Evidence, Claims Criminal Lawyer

BYAlexander Cole653 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Jonny Shipes (L) and Yungeen Ace attend Shipes' 40th birthday celebration on January 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Bruce Rivers has been reacting to diss tracks on YouTube for a minute now.

Jacksonville rappers Yungeen Ace and Foolio had been embroiled in a deadly feud over the last few years. Overall, the two had made viral diss tracks about one another's deceased friends. If you remember, those tracks were "Who I Smoke?" and "When I See You." On Sunday, it was reported that Foolio had lost his life in a shooting. Subsequently, fans were curious as to how Yungeen Ace would react. In the end, the rapper dropped a song called "Do It" in which he alludes to putting out a hit on someone.

As you can imagine, fans felt like the timing of all of this was suspicious. In fact, Bruce Rivers, a criminal lawyer who reacts to diss tracks and other legal matters on YouTube, gave his thoughts on the situation. Previously, Rivers had reacted to "Who I Smoke?" and "When I See You." Therefore, the lawyer had some background on the situation. In the clip below, Rivers makes it clear that Yungeen Ace's diss track could prove to be an unwise move. For Rivers, this could even be put into evidence once the investigation really kicks into gear.

Read More: Yungeen Ace Arrested For Gun Possession, Mugshot Surfaces Online

Bruce Rivers Reacts To Yungeen Ace

Over the last few years, using lyrics in criminal cases has become a hot topic of debate in hip-hop. Some say this goes against First Amendment free speech laws. After all, it is freedom of expression. However, as Rivers notes, if the lyrics are about a specific situation, authorities could try to justify its usage in their case. As it stands, Tampa police are conducting their investigation, with the police chief promising arrests soon.

Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the situation could lead to arrests against Yungeen Ace? How do you feel about Bruce Rivers' analysis of the situation? You can watch his entire video, at the Via link below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Yungeen Ace Asks 50 Cent To Make A Film Based On His Life After Weapons Arrest

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
