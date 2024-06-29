Yungeen Ace Ruthlessly Disses Foolio (Again) On New Song "Game Over"

The beef is now one-sided.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio did not like each other. They were caught up in a deadly feud that lasted years. It may have potentially played a role in Foolio's death. Tragedy has not stopped Ace, however. The rapper has continued to diss Foolio on record. Yungeen Ace dropped a song called "Do It" right after Foolio passed, on which he alludes to putting out a hit on someone's life. Ace doesn't mention names, but he knew how the verse would be perceived by the public. He decided to do it again. Worse, he decided to be more disrespectful.

Yungeen Ace dropped the song "Game Over" on June 28. The title already carries with it extremely grim connotations. The bars are even worse. "Dead on the floor, dead on arrival, Mr. 6. I'm steady screamin' out, "F*ck the long, f*ck the 6," Ace raps. "Four in the car and one of them dead, three got hit. I told them n**gas they don't want no war with this sh*t." This is where plausible deniability goes out the proverbial window. Foolio was one of four passengers in a car when he was killed. Foolio's set is 6 Block. The number is littered throughout the entire song. Yungeen Ace isn't even trying to be subliminal. "Game Over" literally starts with the rapper saying: "Y'all know I smoke dead people, man, you know what I'm sayin'? And I smoke 6, haha."

Yungeen Ace References Details From Foolio's Murder

The rapper went as far as to detail Foolio's death. "5.56 increase the murder rate, 'nother body on the way," he spits. "Mask on, get up close, this another closed case. Don Julio shots to the face." Foolio used the name "Julio Fulio," and Yungeen Ace likens his death via shooting to taking shots of Don Julio tequila. Disrespectful doesn't do the song justice. Ace's decision to celebrate Foolio's death so publicly could come back to haunt him, however. Especially given how blatant he's been with his bars.