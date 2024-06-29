Yungeen Ace Ruthlessly Disses Foolio (Again) On New Song "Game Over"

BYDanilo Castro2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shipes 40th
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Yungeen Ace attends Shipes' 40th birthday celebration on January 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The beef is now one-sided.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio did not like each other. They were caught up in a deadly feud that lasted years. It may have potentially played a role in Foolio's death. Tragedy has not stopped Ace, however. The rapper has continued to diss Foolio on record. Yungeen Ace dropped a song called "Do It" right after Foolio passed, on which he alludes to putting out a hit on someone's life. Ace doesn't mention names, but he knew how the verse would be perceived by the public. He decided to do it again. Worse, he decided to be more disrespectful.

Yungeen Ace dropped the song "Game Over" on June 28. The title already carries with it extremely grim connotations. The bars are even worse. "Dead on the floor, dead on arrival, Mr. 6. I'm steady screamin' out, "F*ck the long, f*ck the 6," Ace raps. "Four in the car and one of them dead, three got hit. I told them n**gas they don't want no war with this sh*t." This is where plausible deniability goes out the proverbial window. Foolio was one of four passengers in a car when he was killed. Foolio's set is 6 Block. The number is littered throughout the entire song. Yungeen Ace isn't even trying to be subliminal. "Game Over" literally starts with the rapper saying: "Y'all know I smoke dead people, man, you know what I'm sayin'? And I smoke 6, haha."

Read More: Yungeen Ace Asks 50 Cent To Make A Film Based On His Life After Weapons Arrest

Yungeen Ace References Details From Foolio's Murder

The rapper went as far as to detail Foolio's death. "5.56 increase the murder rate, 'nother body on the way," he spits. "Mask on, get up close, this another closed case. Don Julio shots to the face." Foolio used the name "Julio Fulio," and Yungeen Ace likens his death via shooting to taking shots of Don Julio tequila. Disrespectful doesn't do the song justice. Ace's decision to celebrate Foolio's death so publicly could come back to haunt him, however. Especially given how blatant he's been with his bars.

Criminal lawyer Brian Rivers analyzed Yungeen Ace's "Do It" on social media. He claimed that the lyrics could land the rapper in serious legal trouble. "If they can link Yungeen Ace to any kind of case," Rivers explained. "This is coming into evidence. If you dance this close to the sun, you're gonna get f*cking burned." Ace's decision to not only drop a diss, but drop a second, more detailed diss, is certainly an example of dancing close to the sun. Time will tell if his career suffers as a result. His reputation, however, has already started to chip away.

Read More: Foolio's Attorney Confirms His Passing, Asks For Respect & Privacy On Family's Behalf

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Shipes 40thMusicYungeen Ace Drops Foolio Diss Track, "Do It," Just Hours After His Death24.1K
Shipes 40thMusicYungeen Ace Leaks SSN, Gets Signed Up For The Army7.0K
Foolio Yungeen Ace Rat Hip Hop NewsMusicFoolio Further Fuels Yungeen Ace Beef By Calling Him A "Rat," Posts Alleged Snitching9.6K
Image via HNHHMusicFoolio Recalls Assassination Attempt, Says Yungeen Ace's "Who I Smoke" "Went Crazy"22.3K