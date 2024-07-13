Yungeen Ace Drops New "Ready To Die" Single & Music Video Following Foolio Hit Allegations

Yungeen Ace seems more than ready to capitalize off of his viral disrespect of his late rap rival as folks are trying to implicate him.

Yungeen Ace is on a roll, as his diss tracks towards his late rival Foolio paved the way for a lot of viral engagement these days. To keep this hot streak up, he just dropped a new single and music video, "Ready To Die," whose title and subject matter obviously invokes the late shooting subliminally and indirectly... or as low-key as it could given the circumstances. Regardless, it's a pretty by-the-numbers visual treatment for a trap banger, but we're sure that hardcore fans will be pretty happy with the results. Considering all the drama and speculation around Ace's name right now, we expect many more releases emerge in 2024.

The big story right now, which Yungeen Ace hasn't responded to in any serious manner at press time, is a claim from an unidentified male on social media that Ace paid him to carry out the hit on Foolio. "On everything I love, on the dead homies, I put it on everything, on my soul, on my kid, n***a: I’m the one that smacked Julio Foolio that night when he got dropped at his birthday celebration," the mystery man said. "I ain’t gonna show my face or give my identity away or nothing like that, but you know, I did that. There was money on his head.

Yungeen Ace's "Ready To Die": Stream & Watch The Music Video

"I rock with [Yungeen Ace] and them boys, ATK," Foolio's alleged murderer went on. "I be in Jacksonville heavy. If you know, you know. I handled that because Ace had that money on his head, Ace had them put that 10K up. Told me to slide, told me to smack Foolio because he got tired of that n***a running his mouth, playing all the time, you feel me? It is what it is, bruh. A n***a don’t give a f**k. About that money, anybody can get it. Foolio had it coming to him, so I don’t really feel sorry.