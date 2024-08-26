Yungeen Ace Appears To Diss Foolio And His Mom In New Snippet

Yungeen Ace seemingly dissed both Foolio and his mother while rapping over Cash Cobain's hit song, "Problem," for a new snippet. He debuted the track on Triller and immediately began catching attention on social media for lyrics that appear to address his late rival.
"They mad at me that n***a died that's not my [problem], I'm getting rich off the dead like that's my [problem]," Yungeen raps, as caught by XXL. "Can't trust nobody but my choppa that's my [problem]. Lil' n***a died, got caught in traffic that's my [problem]." From there, Ace appears to go after Foolio's mom with the lyrics: "When this b**ch got hit with the stick that wasn't my [problem]. When his mom got hit with that sh*t that wasn't my [problem]."
Yungeen Ace Attends Shipes' 40th Birthday Celebration In NYC
Despite the apparent diss, Ace recently shot down rumors about harboring ill feelings toward the late rapper. Speaking on Instagram Live in July, he expressed his condolences and said: "It's so funny because me and bruh, we cool. Me and him, we cool and sh*t. So funny, I was just talking to him, I said, 'Bruh, you gotta stay out the way. You know a ni**a love you out here, real sh*t. You know I f**k with you, real sh*t.' Stay out the way. So, I'm saying to all the kids, stay out the streets."
Yungeen Ace Remixes Cash Cobain's "Problem"
Foolio was shot and killed at a hotel parking lot in Tampa, Florida in June. He had been celebrating his 26th birthday at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. After moving to a nearby Holiday Inn, several gunmen ambushed him. Check out Yungeen Ace's remix of "Problem" below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yungeen Ace as well as Foolio on HotNewHipHop.
