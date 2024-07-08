Yungeen Ace Avoids Gun Charges After Foolio's Alleged Killer Accuses Him Of Placing The Hit

These gun charges are from a separate incident, but it's certainly not the best timing as the Foolio situation grows more bizarre.

As a pretty big problem seems to form for Yungeen Ace (real name Keyanta Bullard), he's getting rid of another headache in the legal system to clear his to-do list up. Moreover, per Action News Jax, prosecutors abandoned the gun charges case against him on July 3, which stemmed from an April arrest this year. "E-Traces were completed for the firearms but provided no evidence to associate the firearms with Bullard," prosecutors expressed. "Bullard’s phone was recovered, but after review, a search warrant was not sought. [...] Bullard’s DNA was taken pursuant to a search warrant and was compared against the firearms, but [the Florida Department of Law Enforcement] reported that the firearms failed to demonstrate a sufficient amount of DNA for processing."

However, Yungeen Ace has bigger fish to fry now, as his rival Foolio's alleged killer recently claimed that Ace paid him $10K to murder him. "On everything I love, on the dead homies, I put it on everything, on my soul, on my kid, n***a: I’m the one that smacked Julio Foolio that night when he got dropped at his birthday celebration," the unidentified individual said in a video posted to social media. "I ain’t gonna show my face or give my identity away or nothing like that, but you know, I did that. There was money on his head.

Yungeen Ace Back In 2020

Yungeen Ace attends Shipes' 40th birthday celebration on January 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I rock with Ace and them boys, ATK," Foolio's alleged killer went on about Yungeen Ace. "I be in Jacksonville heavy. If you know, you know. I handled that because Ace had that money on his head, Ace had them put that 10K up. Told me to slide, told me to smack Foolio because he got tired of that n***a running his mouth, playing all the time, you feel me?