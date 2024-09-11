Yungeen Ace Is "Elated" Over Foolio's Death, DJ Akademiks Theorizes

Foolio was shot multiple times in June.

In June of this year, Jacksonville rapper Foolio passed away at the age of 26. Reportedly, he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Tampa hotel where he was celebrating his birthday. The tragic loss continues to have the hip-hop community in mourning, but according to DJ Akademiks, not everyone is upset by it.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Ak explained why he believes Foolio's longtime enemy Yungeen Ace is actually happy about his death. "I think he kept a poker face on when I asked him how's he feel about the passing of Foolio, he's like 'Nah, it's f*cked up.' But is that really his demeanor? He's probably elated," he said.

DJ Akademiks On Foolio's Murder

"Think about it," Ak continued. "He passed away in a car like he heard his brother take his last breath... Foolio made that into a hit song laughing about it." DJ Akademiks is far from the only one with this theory, however. Just hours after Foolio's death was confirmed, Yungeen Ace dropped what many believe to be a diss track called "Do It." Shortly after this, an anonymous man went viral on social media for claiming to have pulled the trigger. In a clip that made its rounds online, he alleged that he shot Foolio because Yungeen Ace put $10K on his head.

"I be in Jacksonville heavy," the man said. "If you know, you know. I handled that because Ace had that money on his head, Ace had them put that $10K up. Told me to slide, told me to smack Foolio because he got tired of that n***a running his mouth, playing all the time, you feel me?" What do you think of DJ Akademiks speculating that Yungeen Ace is happy about the murder of Foolio? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.