Foolio Murder Suspects Make Their Pleas Official

Foolio was shot and killed back on June 23rd at a Holiday Inn during his birthday celebration. Overall, the shooting took place in Tampa Bay, and much of it was captured on Hotel security cameras. Subsequently, numerous suspects were arrested and charged with the rapper's murder. Meanwhile, there is still one alleged suspect at large, by the name of Davion Murphy. Apart from that, the four suspects in custody are Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy.

According to XXL, both Andrews and Chance were facing a whopping four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. However, on Monday, both of them gave official not-guilty pleas. As for Gathright, it is being said that he has pleaded not guilty to his charges as well, however, there has been no official statement made on that front. As for Rashad Murphy, he has yet to give his plea. Moreover, police are still searching for Davion Murphy.

Foolio Suspect Remains At Large

As we reported yesterday, Isaiah Chance was recently in court where he could be seen bobbing his head to Yungeen Ace's music. Overall, Ace and Foolio were foes who had a long history between them. Diss tracks like "Who I Smoke" and "When I See you" went extremely viral, and showcased the raw disrespect between the two. Since Foolio's passing, Yungeen Ace has sworn off dissing his formal rival, however, he has gone back on that promise a few times, or so it seems. As for this case, it appears as though it is going to trial and could take a long time before any justice is seen.