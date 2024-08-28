Foolio Murder Suspect Bobs Head To Yungeen Ace Song During Court Hearing

Isaiah continues to dig a deeper and deeper hole for himself.

If Gudda Zay is wanting to "be home soon", then he is really not doing a great job with that. The rapper, real name Isaiah Chance, is a current suspect of the murder of Jacksonville, Florida rapper, Foolio. The latter was tragically killed while celebrating his 26th birthday at a Tampa Holiday Inn in late June. As it stands, Chance is one of three in custody, as it seems there is still a fifth one on the loose. According to HypeFresh, Chance's, Sean Gathright's, and Alicia Andrews' next court hearing will go down in September.

However, before that point, there is some potentially revealing evidence that could be used against Chance in future court appearances. HypeFresh and No Jumper got their hands on some footage which shows the over-confident suspect vibing to some of Yungeen Ace's music during his hearing. Ace obviously has a lot of history with Foolio, dissing him on multiple occasions. Both were/are in rival gangs, so it would appear that Chance could have some affiliation with Ace based on him bobbing his head to his music.

The Internet Thinks The Foolio Suspect Just Told On Himself

Or, Chance could be with another gang that is not known of yet. If that's the case, that's what these future trials are for. He's currently facing a first-degree murder charge at the time of writing, which has fans really wondering why he would do such a thing. "Yea bros done 😂 they done used the goobie goober method on him", one IG user says. "He just told without telling", another adds.

What are your thoughts on this Foolio murder suspect bobbing his head to some Yungeen Ace in court? Do you think Isaiah Chance is bound to receive time based on this video, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Foolio, his murder trial, and Yungeen Ace. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.