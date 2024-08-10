Foolio’s Murder: Suspects To Remain In Jail After Being Denied Bond

One more suspect remains at large.

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Alicia Andrews, the three suspects who are facing murder charges for the killing of Foolio, will remain behind bars after a judge denied their attempts at getting out on bond. Prosecutors say the group remains “a danger to the community.” Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 at a hotel parking lot in Tampa, Florida. He had been celebrating his 26th birthday.

“Each of the three defendants played a role in the ambush and brutal murder of Charles Jones,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “The evidence of this coordinated attack is overwhelming, and our community is safer when they are behind bars. Our prosecutors will continue to build a strong case on the road to a trial that will allow us to bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Suspect Will Stay Behind Bars

Chance, Gathright, and Andrews aren't the only suspects police have arrested in connection to the killing.

They also later arrested 30-year-old Rashad Murphy and have a warrant out for 27-year-old Davion Murphy. Authorities have requested that anyone with pertinent information that could help the ongoing investigation come forward. The Tampa Police Department can be reached at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

Police Make A Fourth Arrest