Foolio’s Murder: Suspects To Remain In Jail After Being Denied Bond

BYCole Blake161 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VIA HNHH
Foolio
One more suspect remains at large.

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Alicia Andrews, the three suspects who are facing murder charges for the killing of Foolio, will remain behind bars after a judge denied their attempts at getting out on bond. Prosecutors say the group remains “a danger to the community.” Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 at a hotel parking lot in Tampa, Florida. He had been celebrating his 26th birthday.

“Each of the three defendants played a role in the ambush and brutal murder of Charles Jones,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “The evidence of this coordinated attack is overwhelming, and our community is safer when they are behind bars. Our prosecutors will continue to build a strong case on the road to a trial that will allow us to bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Read More: Charleston White's Insensitive Reaction To Foolio's Tragic Death Goes Viral

Suspect Will Stay Behind Bars

Chance, Gathright, and Andrews aren't the only suspects police have arrested in connection to the killing.
They also later arrested 30-year-old Rashad Murphy and have a warrant out for 27-year-old Davion Murphy. Authorities have requested that anyone with pertinent information that could help the ongoing investigation come forward. The Tampa Police Department can be reached at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

Police Make A Fourth Arrest

Prior to his death, Foolio had been staying at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. Several gunmen ambushed him while he was trying to get a room at a nearby Holiday Inn soon afterward. He had posted several times on social media about being in Tampa. Police previously released security camera footage from the attack that quickly went viral on social media for how detailed and clearly it presented the situation. DJ Akademiks described it as the "clearest Surveillance footage I've ever seen" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Be on the lookout for further updates on Foolio on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Foolio's Girlfriend Shares Heart-Wrenching Messages Following His Death

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...