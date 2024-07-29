Foolio Murder: Suspects Named As Arrest Body-Cam Footage Hits The Internet

A new development has occurred.

Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Earlier today, it was announced that three people were arrested for their alleged connections to the murder. Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance Jr., and Alicia Andrews were the three people placed under arrest. As it stands, they have been hit with murder charges and will now have to go on trial. Below, you can see that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released footage of the arrest. In both instances, they had the SWAT team involved.

Overall, the Foolio murder story has been one that hip-hop as a whole has been following closely. It all took place a few weekends ago as the artist was celebrating his birthday in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, it turned deadly when the rapper's car was riddled with bullets. He was pronounced dead on the scene, with fans paying homage to the artist on social media. Since that time, the police in Jacksonville have been trying to solve the case.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.