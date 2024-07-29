Foolio Murder: Suspects Named As Arrest Body-Cam Footage Hits The Internet

Overall, the Foolio murder story has been one that hip-hop as a whole has been following closely. It all took place a few weekends ago as the artist was celebrating his birthday in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, it turned deadly when the rapper's car was riddled with bullets. He was pronounced dead on the scene, with fans paying homage to the artist on social media. Since that time, the police in Jacksonville have been trying to solve the case.
Earlier today, it was announced that three people were arrested for their alleged connections to the murder. Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance Jr., and Alicia Andrews were the three people placed under arrest. As it stands, they have been hit with murder charges and will now have to go on trial. Below, you can see that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released footage of the arrest. In both instances, they had the SWAT team involved.
Foolio Murder Suspects Have Been Arrested
"Your Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police are announcing the arrests of 3 people in the murder of Charles Andrew Jones II, known as Julio Foolio," The Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. Jones was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Tampa hotel on June 23, 2024. Saturday afternoon, JSO SWAT, CPR, and Gang Unit members located and arrested Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21"
Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.