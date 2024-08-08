Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Tried To Kill Him Previously

Sean Gathright is accused of being involved in an October 2023 shooting that left Foolio with an injured foot.

Late last month, police made four arrests in connection to Foolio's murder. The rapper was shot at a Tampa Holiday Inn, where he was celebrating his 26th birthday, in June. Now, police are accusing one of the suspects of being involved in a previous attempt on Foolio's life, dating back to October of 2023. At the time, Foolio was shot in the foot on his way to a gas station.

"It appears that the suspect or suspects were waiting for the victim and ambushed him," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said at the time. Sean Gathright, one of the alleged gunmen, was found with a Glock 9MM pistol, a rifle, and nine spent rifle casings in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. Reportedly, the casings matched the ones from the October Foolio shooting, as well as a separate murder in May.

Sean Gathright Tied To October 2023 Foolio Shooting

Police accuse the five suspects of traveling to Jacksonville to carry out the attack. Gathright was charged with three counts of premeditated attempted murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the first-degree premeditated with a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. One of the other suspects, Isaiah Chance Jr., recently declared that he'll be home soon. For obvious reasons, such as the high-quality surveillance footage released last month, social media users have their doubts. "I miss y'all and I miss the [world]," he wrote, "I'll be home soon." He's facing two counts of first-degree murder premeditated with a firearm.