Foolio Murder: Final Suspect Arrested In Jacksonville After Months On The Run

Authorities are one step closer to justice.

It's been over six months since Florida rapper Julio Foolio was fatally shot outside of a Tampa hotel while celebrating his 26th birthday. Following the tragedy, authorities were able to identify five suspects. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews were taken into custody in July. The final suspect, Davion Murphy, was reportedly on the run until now.

According to Fox 13, the 27-year-old was arrested at a Jacksonville apartment complex yesterday (January 6). This was done with the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. The outlet also notes that he was booked into the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. “This arrest highlights our commitment and perseverance to solving this murder,” JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano explained, per a post on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's official Instagram account shared earlier this week. “While it took some time, JSO and partners worked daily to hold these individuals accountable.”

Read More: Foolio Murder Suspect Reportedly Plans To Rely On Insanity Defense

Davion Murphy In Police Custody After Six Months Of Searching

Davion Murphy will now face trial for his alleged role in Foolio's murder. News of this latest arrest comes just a few weeks after it was revealed that one of the other suspects, Rashad Murphy, is exploring an insanity defense. At the time, AllHipHop reported that his team had requested a forensic neuropsychological evaluation. This indicated that his mental state would play a key role in their argument against his charges. He's accused of first-degree murder as well as attempted murder. In order for an insanity plea to be successful, his team must prove that he wasn't able to distinguish right from wrong or understand the consequences of his actions at the time of his alleged crime.