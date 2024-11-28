Foolio Murder Suspect Reportedly Plans To Rely On Insanity Defense 

Rashad Murphy's team is reportedly seeking a forensic neuropsychological evaluation.

In June of this year, 26-year-old Florida rapper Julio Foolio was fatally shot while celebrating his birthday at a Tampa hotel. Five suspects were later identified, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Alicia Andrews. According to AllHipHop, Rashad is currently planning an insanity defense, based on court filings from earlier this month. His team is asking for a forensic neuropsychological evaluation, which indicates that his mental state will be key in their argument against his charges, per the outlet. He's accused of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

If he is found guilty, he could face a serious sentence. The outlet also notes that successful insanity defenses are rare in the state of Florida. In order for Rashad to be successful, his team must be able to prove that he was unable to distinguish right from wrong or understand the consequences of his actions at the time of the alleged crime. The news arrives just over a month after it was reported that the state is seeking the death penalty for three of the five suspects. This includes Rashad, Chance, and Gathright.

Rashad Murphy Prepares His Defense

It also comes after Chance and Andrews pleaded not guilty to four counts of premeditated first-degree murder in August, per XXL. They're accused of tracking Foolio's location while the Murphys and Gathright allegedly carried out the shooting. "The evidence of this coordinated attack is overwhelming," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said after Chance, Andrews, and Gathright were all denied bond that same month. "And our community is safer when they are behind bars." At the time of writing, Davion Murphy's whereabouts are unknown to the public. It was previously reported that he was still allegedly on the run from authorities.