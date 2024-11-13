Foolio Murder: Police Ridicule Late Rapper In Shocking Interrogation Footage

Was this a tactic?

This summer, Foolio's 26th birthday celebration took a turn for the worse when the rapper was fatally shot in front of a Tampa hotel. Five suspects were later identified. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews have been taken into custody and are facing various charges. The final suspect, Davion Murphy, is still allegedly on the run.

Recently, footage of police interrogating one of these suspects surfaced online. In it, one officer asks the suspect what he knows about Foolio, and proceeds to share a hot take of his own. "I think he's a piece of sh*t," the officer began. "He was asking to be killed, there is no doubt about it. I can't believe it took this many years for somebody to kill him, honest to god."

Unsurprisingly, the clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users in DJ Akademiks' Instagram comments section. Some users are calling out the cops for speaking about Foolio that way. Others are sure it was simply a tactic to try to get a confession out of the suspect. "Been said the cops be on bs," one viewer writes. "They are saying this to get a confession," another theorizes. At the time of writing, it remains unclear how the rest of the interrogation went, and whether or not authorities were able to obtain any new information about the case.