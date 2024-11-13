Foolio Murder: Police Ridicule Late Rapper In Shocking Interrogation Footage

Photo Credit: @julio_foolio on IG
Was this a tactic?

This summer, Foolio's 26th birthday celebration took a turn for the worse when the rapper was fatally shot in front of a Tampa hotel. Five suspects were later identified. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews have been taken into custody and are facing various charges. The final suspect, Davion Murphy, is still allegedly on the run.

Recently, footage of police interrogating one of these suspects surfaced online. In it, one officer asks the suspect what he knows about Foolio, and proceeds to share a hot take of his own. "I think he's a piece of sh*t," the officer began. "He was asking to be killed, there is no doubt about it. I can't believe it took this many years for somebody to kill him, honest to god."

Police Officer Calls Foolio A "Piece Of Sh*t" During Interrogation

Unsurprisingly, the clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users in DJ Akademiks' Instagram comments section. Some users are calling out the cops for speaking about Foolio that way. Others are sure it was simply a tactic to try to get a confession out of the suspect. "Been said the cops be on bs," one viewer writes. "They are saying this to get a confession," another theorizes. At the time of writing, it remains unclear how the rest of the interrogation went, and whether or not authorities were able to obtain any new information about the case.

As for the suspects, some of them could be looking at serious prison time if convicted. Chance and Andrews pleaded not guilty to four counts of premeditated first-degree murder in August, according to XXL. Gathright pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence, according to WTSP. Last month, Florida State Attorney Susan S. Lopez filed a motion revealing that the state will seek the death penalty for Chance, Gathright, and Rashad Murphy if they're found guilty.

