Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Gets Into Twitter Spaces Spat While On The Run

Davion Murphy is still at large.

Despite the fatal shooting of Foolio taking place in June of this year, authorities haven't caught all of the suspects. It was reported earlier this month that the fifth charged murder suspect in the case, Davion Murphy, was allegedly still on the run. At the time, police believed that Murphy was in the Jacksonville area, according to XXL.

As of today, Murphy is still not in custody. Recently, however, he was allegedly on Twitter Spaces. In a clip shared by Kollege Kidd yesterday, he allegedly gets into an argument with someone else on the platform. It's unclear exactly what the spat was about. The other individual could be heard saying the suspect's name multiple times, and insisting that he'd "make [him] go to jail."

Foolio Murder Suspect Davion Murphy Is Still At Large

As for the other suspects in this case, including Murphy's cousin Rashad, they've been arrested. Rashad surrendered after a police standoff, which bodycam footage surfaced of in July. Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance Jr., and Alicia Andrews have also been arrested. Per court documents obtained by XXL, Chance Jr. and Andrews pleaded not guilty late last month to four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. Gathright also pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence according to local news outlet WTSP. Police accuse Chance Jr. and Andrews of tracking Foolio while Gathright and the Murphys carried out the shooting.

Chance Jr, Andrews, and Gathright were denied bond in August. “Each of the three defendants played a role in the ambush and brutal murder of Charles Jones,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said at the time. “The evidence of this coordinated attack is overwhelming, and our community is safer when they are behind bars. Our prosecutors will continue to build a strong case on the road to a trial that will allow us to bring justice to the victims and their families.” What do you think of one of Foolio's murder suspects allegedly going on Twitter Spaces despite being on the run? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.