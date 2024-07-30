Foolio Murder: Police Arrest 4th Suspect Amid Investigation

Police are still looking for a fifth and final suspect.

Police have arrested a fourth suspect, 30-year-old Rashad Murphy, in the killing of Foolio. The update comes following the announcement of the arrests of three previous suspects on Monday morning. Foolio was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida while celebrating his 26th birthday.

In a statement put out by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on social media, they revealed that they tracked Murphy to an apartment complex on Monday night. "JSO CPR, Gang, and SWAT units surrounded the unit and helped evacuate nearby residents," the statement explained. "After hours of negotiators attempting to talk Murphy out, with assistance from patrol and the UAS Unit, SWAT operators used tactics to force the man out. Murphy surrendered just after midnight." Police are still looking for a fifth suspect they believe to have been involved in the shooting. “There’s no place you’ll be able to hide if you commit crime in Jacksonville or any other city in the state of Florida,” said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Police Arrest 4th Suspect

Foolio was murdered on June 23. He was staying at an Airbnb before being asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He ended up seeking a room at a nearby Holiday Inn when he was ambushed by a group of gunmen. Foolio had shared that he was in Tampa on his Instagram page prior to the attack.

Police Announce Initial Arrests