Foolio's Family Reportedly Held A Private Funeral Ceremony In Jacksonville

After numerous unsettling reports about Foolio's social media and everything in between, he can finally rest in peace.

Ever since the shocking news that Foolio passed late last month, the headlines surrounding it have been far from positive. While he did get involved in several beefs with his contemporaries, the amount of hate has been undeserved. Fellow rapper Yungeen Ace dished out two diss tracks in rapid succession. Asian Doll also appeared to be extremely unbothered by Foolio's loss on Twitter. Then, mysteriously, an alleged hacker got a hold of the deceased MC's Instagram account. It led to various unsettling posts surrounding the fact that Foolio is immortal/a demigod. It did not stop there though, as the troller uploaded promotions, comments under Yungeen Ace's diss track, and even photos of the rapper's alleged killer.

We can only imagine how Foolio's family and friends have been handling this, as they continue to try and move on. Fans have been creeped out over these last couple of weeks about these developments. It is probably safe to say they are echoing his loved one's emotions. However, the silver lining in all of this is that Foolio can at least be away from the drama.

Foolio Finally Has His Funeral After A Tumultuous Couple Of Weeks

According to some photos from No Jumper, it appears that his family held a private funeral service for him. Little is known about the details surrounding the burial as of now. However, these images seem to confirm that it did in fact happen. Foolio's body was placed inside of a custom casket which appears to have a couple of interpolations of some murals of him. It was transported to cemetery via a horse and carriage and another photo shows presumably some close friends getting ready to release doves. Our condolences continue to go out Foolio's closest people during this time.