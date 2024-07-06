Foolio's Family Reportedly Held A Private Funeral Ceremony In Jacksonville

BYZachary Horvath365 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
foolio funeral
After numerous unsettling reports about Foolio's social media and everything in between, he can finally rest in peace.

Ever since the shocking news that Foolio passed late last month, the headlines surrounding it have been far from positive. While he did get involved in several beefs with his contemporaries, the amount of hate has been undeserved. Fellow rapper Yungeen Ace dished out two diss tracks in rapid succession. Asian Doll also appeared to be extremely unbothered by Foolio's loss on Twitter. Then, mysteriously, an alleged hacker got a hold of the deceased MC's Instagram account. It led to various unsettling posts surrounding the fact that Foolio is immortal/a demigod. It did not stop there though, as the troller uploaded promotions, comments under Yungeen Ace's diss track, and even photos of the rapper's alleged killer.

We can only imagine how Foolio's family and friends have been handling this, as they continue to try and move on. Fans have been creeped out over these last couple of weeks about these developments. It is probably safe to say they are echoing his loved one's emotions. However, the silver lining in all of this is that Foolio can at least be away from the drama.

Read More: French Montana Enlists Fabolous & Fivio Foreign Ahead Of Their Tour For "To The Moon" Single

Foolio Finally Has His Funeral After A Tumultuous Couple Of Weeks

According to some photos from No Jumper, it appears that his family held a private funeral service for him. Little is known about the details surrounding the burial as of now. However, these images seem to confirm that it did in fact happen. Foolio's body was placed inside of a custom casket which appears to have a couple of interpolations of some murals of him. It was transported to cemetery via a horse and carriage and another photo shows presumably some close friends getting ready to release doves. Our condolences continue to go out Foolio's closest people during this time.

What are your thoughts on Foolio reportedly having his funeral ceremony? Has this been one of the oddest situations out any late rapper, why or why not? What else do you think could happen following his burial? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Foolio. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Goes Off On Essence Festival Crowd: “F*ck Your Phone!”

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
foolio instagramMusicFoolio's Alleged Instagram Hacker Claims "The Game Just Begun", Freaking Out Fans Again2.1K
foolio instagramMusicFoolio’s IG Account Baffles Fans By Claiming He’ll “Never Die”3.1K
HNHHMusicFoolio's Instagram Posts Promo Video Amidst Hacking Confusion6.7K
Image via HNHHMusicFoolio's Hacked IG Comments On Leaked Photo Of His Alleged Killer42.5K