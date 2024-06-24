Asian Doll Bombarded With Hate After Rehashing Beef With Foolio After His Untimely Passing

The TV star and rapper is still holding a grudge, despite the given situation.

The Florida hip-hop circle and the community at large lost another rapper too soon this past weekend. Foolio became the fatal victim during an "ambush" shooting at a Tampa Holiday Inn, leaving three additional people with injuries. He was celebrating his 26th birthday and it appeared to be a pretty publicly known event, as the MC was making his location quite available online. Lewis Fusco, his lawyer tragically confirmed the news via Instagram and to local news stations in Jacksonville. With so little information about Foolio's involvement, as well as how sensitive things are right now, Mr. Fusco advised everyone to give his loved ones some space. "We will not be making any additional statements until further notice. "Please respect his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace @julio_foolio".

Well, that wish is not being respected by fellow rapper from Dallas, Texas, Asian Doll. Prior to Foolio's, death, him and Doll were beefing, especially around 2021-2022. The former's presence on social media was one of instigation, and he seemed to start things with the TV star in '21. Foolio shared a short video around this time in which he said, "Real s***. If somethin' ever happen to me, bro, don't be an Asian Doll. If you know what we was on and we didn't talk like that, don't be extra. For real. Don't be on that Asian". He made that statement after she was grieving the loss of her then boyfriend, King Von. A lot of people online thought Asian Doll was being too dramatic, and Foolio was in that camp, too.

Asian Doll Continues To Clap Back At Foolio

She responded with some harsh words, saying, "But when some do happen to you watch nobody give no f***. Get off n**** d**k tho fan a** n****". Distastefully, Asian Doll tweeted out a "🚬" after the Foolio news, and even though it seems to have been deleted, fans are letting her hear it. Some are getting super disrespectful, with one user stating, "When it happens to her it’s a parade in every city". Others are claiming she just wants her shine. "Y'all leave her she tryna be relevant haha 😂". Our continued well wishes go out to Foolio's family and friends during this difficult time.