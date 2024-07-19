Asian Doll Takes Aim At Duke Dennis After Streamer Wears A Crop Top

Everything is discourse now.

Asian Doll is someone who has never shied away from saying how she feels about something. However, this has also come with a whole lot of backlash over the years. For instance, her obsession with her late boyfriend King Von, has confused a lot of people. Moreover, she used to have beef with Foolio and began rehashing all of it when he was killed. This has led to a lot of online hate, and some have even questioned Asian Doll's judgment as it pertains to her online behavior.

Recently, she found herself in the midst of a one-sided feud with Duke Dennis. This was all because the Twitch streamer decided to wear a crop top in some new photos. Duke has always been into fashion and trying new looks. His fans have always appreciated this although when he offers a look that is perceived as feminine, he gets backlash. For instance, Asian Doll took to Twitter and wrote "I wonder did women in the 90s generation go through a phase where all they men acted sassy or dressed feminine?"

Asian Doll Gives Her Thoughts

Many reminded her that crop tops and flared pants are fashion trends that have always existed. In fact, Will Smith was consistently wearing crop tops on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. All-in-all, it is another example of fans not loving Asian Doll's commentary on the world. Although if one thing is for certain, a little bit of backlash is not going to let her switch up.

Let us know what you think of Asian Doll and her comments, down below. Do you believe that it is really a big deal for a man to wear a crop top? Is the backlash against what Duke Dennis did really that justified or is it just homophobia running rampant? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.