Asian Doll Recalls King Von Cheating On Her, Says She'd Do It All Again

Since King Von tragically passed away some years ago, his loved ones have tried hard to keep his legacy alive and commemorate his memory. Moreover, his ex-girlfriend Asian Doll recently reflected on their rough patches on Twitter, and remarked that she would have it no other way. "I remember when I caught Von cheating at the beginning of our relationship..." she wrote on the social media platform. "I started crying right yall why this n***a started crying too [crying-laughing emojis], I was so so confused lmaoooo." A fan replied, "And you stayed with him after he cheated on you...?," to which Doll replied with "Stayed [crying-laughing emoji and heart emoji]. I'll do it all again if I could."

Unfortunately for Asian Doll, much of her social media activity as of late instead dedicated itself to defending her name. For example, she roped herself into the Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don beef, addressing her body-selling accusations. Even though the Dallas native usually engages in spats like these online, it's still a pretty disheartening routine to see. After all, there's already so much that she's going through in the aftermath of King Von's loss that don't need some drama on top of that.

Read More: Asian Doll Accuses Kash Doll Of “Stealing Her Flow”

Asian Doll Reflects On King Von Cheating On Her From Early On

Alas, life goes on, and Asian Doll's done a lot to keep her career going and overcome this grief in a healthy way. Peppered throughout this are other ways in which she remembered King Von, still holding onto his legacy and impact. "3yrs Today We Lost You [heart broken emoji]," the 27-year-old wrote of him on Instagram three years after his passing. "Everyday We Celebrate You. Forever In Our Hearts. I Saw You Turn A 'Attempt' Into Millions On House Arrest [heart emoji], I Watch You Buy Yo Mama A House With Yo 1st Million. I Helped You Open Yo 1st Gold Record While Laying In Bed. They Can’t Tweak With You Dead Or Alive You Still DA HOTTEST."

Meanwhile, she's also dealing with some beef with the Fresh & Fit team after a mid-interview walkout by its host. Hopefully there are less contentious circumstances in 2024 and more celebrations of the stamp King Von left behind. Nevertheless, only time and attitudes will tell. For more news and the latest updates on Asian Doll, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Asian Doll Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper