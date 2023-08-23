Asian Doll Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Asian Doll, a name that resonates with many hip-hop enthusiasts, has made significant strides in the music industry. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $360,000 US Dollars, according to Rappers Money. But how did she amass this wealth, and what factors contributed to her financial success? Let’s delve deeper into her journey.

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Asian Doll began her professional music career in 2015. She quickly made a name for herself with her unique style, blending hip-hop with trap rap. One of her most notable tracks, “Poppin'”, released in 2016, garnered significant attention and showcased her prowess as an artist. Her discography boasts albums like Project Princess (2016), Outtaspace (2017), Unf**cwitable (2018), and Let’s Do A Drill 2 (2023), cementing her place in the industry.

Key Achievements And Recognitions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 14: Rapper Asian Doll performs onstage as a special guest at The Roxy Theatre on June 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Asian Doll’s music has not only been a hit among fans but also on platforms like YouTube. For instance, her song “L*me N**gaz” uploaded in September 2017, has amassed more than 3.2 million views and over 60 thousand likes. Other top songs from her repertoire include “Nice To Meet Yah,” “Road Runner,” “Poppin (ft. Pnb Rock),” “S*vage Barbie,” and “Queen of Nightmares.”

Comparative Net Worth In The Industry

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Asian Doll attends Swisher Sweets artist Project Atlanta at The Buckhead Theater on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

To put Asian Doll’s net worth into perspective, it’s beneficial to compare her with other artists in the same genre. Megan Thee Stallion, another prominent name in the industry, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. On the other hand, Maliibu Miitch has accumulated approximately $220,000, while Rico Nasty reportedly has assets worth $280K. These comparisons highlight the competitive nature of the industry and the varying degrees of financial success artists achieve.

The Brand Behind The Artist

XX arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Beyond her music, Asian Doll’s brand plays a pivotal role in her net worth. Known by the nickname “Project Princess,” she has collaborated with record companies like Noremac Enterprises and Beecher Boys/Doll Gang. These collaborations, coupled with her music sales, performances, and endorsements, contribute significantly to her overall wealth.

Conclusion

Asian Doll’s journey in the music industry is a testament to her talent, dedication, and strategic collaborations. With a net worth of $360,000 US Dollars in 2023, she stands as a significant figure in the hip-hop and trap rap genres. As she continues to produce music and engage with her fans, it’s anticipated that her net worth will see further growth in the coming years.