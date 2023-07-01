Asian Doll Seemingly Addresses Leaked King Von Clip

New body cam footage from King Von’s time behind bars hit the internet recently, stirring up a great deal of speculation surrounding his sexuality. In the clip, he tells law enforcement that he’s concerned for his safety due to his sexual orientation, requesting to be put into protective custody. He then goes on to accuse his cellmate of having a “problem with gay people.” Overall, many social media users believe that any debate on the late artist’s sexuality should be put to rest.

Various artists have weighed in on the clip, however, and it appears as though one more can be added to the list. A recent Tweet by Asian Doll suggests that she thinks King Von’s claims were simply an attempt to get himself into protective custody. “N***as never been to jail & it’s showing,” she wrote today alongside a yawning emoji. The rapper was in a public relationship with King Von prior to his 2020 death. Because of her close relationship with him, she likely has a better idea of his sexuality than most.

Read More: Asian Doll Thanks Lil Durk For Clearing Her Name In King Von’s Death

Asian Doll Seems To Reference Newly-Surfaced King Von Footage

Niggas never been to jail & it’s showing 🥱💯 — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) July 18, 2023

Since the young artist lost his life, Asian Doll has been accused of having something to do with his murder. In May, however, Lil Durk cleared things up during an interview with DJ Akademiks. He claims that she had “nothing to do with it.” She later responded to the clip, thanking him for coming to her defense.

“Appreciate you Durk for clearing my name,” wrote on Twitter. “I been waiting on this for a lil min & it mean a lot coming from you ion really care about wat nobody think but this was much needed [100 emoji] thank you a lot.” King Von was signed to Durk’s label, Only The Family, prior to his death. Lil Durk also recently appeared on King Von’s posthumous album. Just a few days ago, his second posthumous album, Grandson, was released. The LP also features G Herbo, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and more.

Read More: King Von’s Second Posthumous Album “Grandson” Arrives

[Via]