Recently, a Chicago man hopped on social media to share an interesting way he says he earns money. The self-proclaimed comedian, Tae Marlon, said he charged tourists in the city $200 each to see a King Von mural. The mural is located in Parkway Gardens, also known as O Block. The man shared a photo alongside two men wearing ties, and his claims have raised some suspicion among social media users.

Some users believe that the men actually appear to be Jehovah’s Witnesses as opposed to tourists. “They don’t seem like the type of guys to listen to Von,” one user writes alongside laughing emojis. “I think those are mormons,” another writes. One Twitter user says, “Jehovahs Witnesses Right There.” Other social media users seem to believe the man, calling him a “smart guy.”

Some Users Think The Man Is Lying

O Block is notorious for gang violence, and is known to be the home of drill rap. Various popular rappers have come out of the Chicago project, including Lil Durk, Chief Keef, Fredo Santana and of course, King Von. It makes sense why non-locals may feel the need to have some sort of protection in the area, as the danger of it has been somewhat sensationalized.

King Von, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2020 outside of a nightclub. A mural of the rapper was painted in O Block in August of 2021. Almost immediately, the mural sparked debate among members of the community and outside critics. Some claimed that the mural works to promote harmful gang culture already prevalent in the area. Others simply saw it as a tribute to a talented artist who managed to make a name for himself despite obstacles. Regardless, there were talks of the mural being removed shortly after it was painted. King Von’s estate said they were open to whatever the community decided on, claiming the intention was to “uplift Parkway Gardens, not to cause any further angst or anxiety.”

