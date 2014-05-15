Fredo Santana makes gangsta music just about as authentically as you would expect coming from an older cousin of the notorious Chief Keef. Co-Ceo of the now defunct Glory Boyz Entertainment, Fredo is the most notable member of Chief Keef's crew, known for his fondness of trap music and his raps about hustling on the dangerous Chicago streets. He has released two mixtapes so far, with Lil Reese, Soulja Boy, Young Scooter and Migos, with production being offered up by Mike WiLL Made It and 808 Mafia. This lead way to his debut album, "Trappin' Ain't Dead," which featured Kendrick LLamar and Fredo's cousin, Chief Keef. While the future of Glory Boyz Entertainment is uncertain at best, in light of Chief Keef's legal troubles and the new direction he seems to be taking, Fredo Santana continues to perform his music to an increasingly sizeable fan base.