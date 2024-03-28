Fredo Santana & Kendrick Lamar Combined For A Classic Early 2010s Banger On "Jealous"

Fredo Santana was a pioneer in the Chicago drill world. Unfortunately, he passed away in early 2018. Overall, it was a huge loss for the community. Fans were at a loss for words, and to this day, they can't help but talk about "what could have been." That said, Fredo Santana left us with an incredible catalog that will be remembered for a very long time. Furthermore, he had some truly monumental collaborations. For instance, he linked up with Kendrick Lamar on the track "Jealous."

Considering Kendrick Lamar's recent Drake diss, the rapper is being talked about a lot right now. Fans are being reminded of Lamar's lyrical prowess, and how he is always able to impress with his word play and his flows. Moreover, social media has been bringing "Jealous" by Fredo Santana back into the mainstream. It was an example of Lamar's extensive feature run in 2013, and it also spoke to just how incredible of an artist Santana was. You can listen to the Trappin Ain't Dead cut, down below.

Fredo Santana x Kendrick Lamar

Overall, this song is your typical banger from Fredo Santana. The track has a catchy hook to it and the artist delivers that signature flow that helped him capture the attention of an entire city. As for Kendrick, you know what he's going to bring to the table every single time. One could argue this verse was in the prime of Lamar's career, a prime that simply hasn't ended yet.

Let us know what you thought about this collaborative track from Fredo Santana and Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy this effort from the two? What was your favorite song or project from Fredo Santana? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Overall, we will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Money change and people change

And people come and people go and act estranged

I'm aggravated 'cause they hated

Confirmation for success anticipated

