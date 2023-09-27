Lil Reese On Lean Poured Into Fredo Santana’s Casket: “I Don’t Respect That”

During his recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Lil Reese opened up about the passing of his friend and fellow rapper, Fredo Santana. The late artist was found dead in his Los Angeles home back in 2018 after suffering a seizure, following his treatments for kidney and liver failure. His passing was felt by countless fans, family members, and friends.

Following his untimely death, a clip circulated showing some attendees of his funeral appearing to pour lean onto the fallen rapper's casket. This sparked controversy, with many claiming that the act was disrespectful and out of line. Lil Reese seems to agree with the criticism, claiming that it's not something he would have been a part of. "I seen that goofy a** sh*t," he began. "I don't know who was doing that."

Lil Reese Denies Pouring Lean Into Fredo Santana's Casket

When Adam 22 asked him whether or not he was involved, he made it clear that he had nothing to do with it. "No hell no," he explained. "I won't do no goofy a** sh*t like that." The host then brought up a rumor that Chief Keef had taken part in the lean-pouring, which Lil Reese denied. "Nah, Sosa ain't do that," he said. "Sosa ain't gonna do nothing like that." He went on to explain how he felt the act was wrong and doesn't back the behavior. "Yeah, I don't respect that sh*t," he described. "I seen that sh*t, I don't respect that sh*t though."

Lil Reese then shared more about his own relationship with the substance, claiming that he's not a fan of it. "I used to be doing that sh*t with Fredo," he explained. "That sh*t started making me feel a little funny." What do you think about Lil Reese's recent comments on lean being poured into Fredo Santana's casket? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Reese.

