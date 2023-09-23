Lil Reese Flashed Gang Signs As A Toddler, Opens For Chance The Rapper

During his recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Lil Reese opened up about his early years. The Chicago-born performer revealed that he was exposed to gang culture at an extremely young age, even repping BD as a toddler. Lil Reese says older guys from his neighborhood had him throwing gang signs at as early as 3 years old.

"They looked at me like I was [their] son," he described. "They used to make me shoot dice, all type of sh*t. For real." He even started smoking weed in elementary school, sharing that he "hit the blunt" at only age 10. "My mom and them didn't know though, like I was sneaking and doing that sh*t." Though he was exposed to that as a child, Lil Reese claims that he doesn't want his own kids to have the same experience. "I ain't gonna let my son do no sh*t like that though," he explained.

Lil Reese Opens For Chance The Rapper

It's no secret that Lil Reese was up to no good as a kid. During an interview earlier this year, he revealed that he used to steal bikes with his friends, including the late King Von and Fredo Santana. “I used to take n***as bikes back then… All them n***as from 63rd, we used to go down on they block and beat them up and take they bikes, real sh*t. Catch them on the bus and up guns on them and sh*t. We used to torture them boys,” he explained. Though the rapper is open about the antics of his early day, it appears as though he's making an effort to turn things around. Recently, he even returned a bike he stole from DJ Univercity.

Earlier this week, the artist also opened up for fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper at one of his LA shows. In a new clip, he's seen performing his 2012 track "Us," as fans cheer him on. What do you think of Lil Reese throwing up gang signs as a 3-year-old? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Reese.

