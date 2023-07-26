Lil Reese Says King Von Was “Playing” When He Told Police He Was Gay

In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Lil Reese spoke on some leaked footage of the late King Von. In the footage, King Von is seen in jail, telling officers he’s homosexual and asking to be moved into protective custody. The leaked footage sparked a conversation surrounding the rapper’s sexuality, as well as a debate on if the topic should even be discussed following his death. Lil Reese has now weighed in, claiming that he only claimed to be gay in order to secure a better spot behind bars.

“Yeah he was playing,” Lil Reese explains, “He was playing the whole time.” The interviewer then asks him what his initial thoughts were upon seeing the footage. “He was trying to get moved to a new deck, so that’s what you’ve got to do sometimes,” Lil Reese describes. When asked whether or not making claims about one’s sexuality is a normal strategy in jail, Lil Reese says he’s not sure. “It’s certain ways you’ve got to do things,” he adds. “He probably just was f*ckin’ around and just wanted to get moved.”

Read More: King Von Beats Up Man In Jail In New Leaked Footage

Lil Reese Claims King Von Was Trying To Be Placed In Protective Custody

Asian Doll seemed to share a similar sentiment in a social media post shortly after the footage was leaked. “N***as never been to jail & it’s showing,” the rapper’s former girlfriend wrote. Those coming to his defense, however, have managed to do little to hush conversations surrounding his sexuality.

During the interview, Lil Reese also says that “Lil Jay wasn’t joking.” Last week, some footage circulated allegedly showing King Lil Jay sitting in a man’s lap and kissing him in prison. The rapper has since spoken out about the footage, claiming that the man shown isn’t him. “Face don’t match, tattoos don’t match, body don’t match,” he explained. “Soon as y’all put dude up actually saying some gay s*** y’all would try to put me on there.”

Read More: King Von Once Told Police He Was Gay To Get Protective Custody

[Via]