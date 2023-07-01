King Von Beats Up Man In Jail In New Leaked Footage

King Von has been in the news quite a bit as of late. The deceased rapper just had a posthumous release come out last week. Overall, Grandson is a great album that contains some solid never heard before tracks. However, it isn’t the album that has everyone talking right now. Instead, it is due to some new footage of Von claiming to be gay. According to reports, Von made this claim to the police as he was simply trying to get protective custody. It was a sly strategy that social media ultimately praised.

Now, however, King Von has been hit with more new footage that is now going viral on social media. This footage comes from an Instagram account called @chicagos.rarest. As you can see down below, a man who appears to be Von is in a holding cell with various other inmates. Subsequently, he goes up to a friend who helps him take his cuffs off. Once he is freed, he beats up a man sitting in the corner. Eventually, cops intervene, and Von is separated from the man.

King Von Hit With More New Video

According to HipHopDX, the man who got beat up is 051 Freeky. The reason behind this beating was that Freeky allegedly had a tattoo that said “F*ck L’A Capone.” For those who don’t know, Capone was an OTF affiliate and Chicago artist who was killed back in 2013. Clearly, King Von felt disrespected by the tattoo, and he immediately sprung into action.

At this point, fans are a bit confused as to why all of these clips are circulating right now. Some believe it could just be some sly promo for the new album. However, others just think it is blogs looking to capitalize on the rapper’s name. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

