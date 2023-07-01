King Von Once Told Police He Was Gay To Get Protective Custody

Chicago rapper King Von was killed almost 3 years ago but fans are still fascinated by his music and story. As evidence of that, see a new video that went viral earlier today posted by DJ Akademiks. The clip shows bodycam footage from a police officer while Von in in their custody. In the clip Von tells the officers that he is gay and because of that needs to be put into protective custody. While some in the comments were debating the motivation and sense behind his actions many more expressed shock that the video was even posted. The predominant sentiment throughout the comments was that Von should be allowed to rest and that the video shouldn’t have been made public.

How the clip came into DJ Akademics possession or why it took so long to be made public is unclear. But the attention its getting proves just how many people are still thinking about King Von. Von’s new album Grandson dropped just last week. The album is his second posthumously released collection of songs. It features contributions from G Herbo, Polo G, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, BreezyLYN, Tink, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, and Hotboii. The project was preceded by popular singles like “Robberies,” “Heartless,” and “From The Hood.”

King Von Getting Into Protective Custody

King Von tells police he’s gay to get moved into protective custody. pic.twitter.com/3CdXDNUAFR — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 18, 2023

King Von is still an artist signed to Lil Durk’s label and Durk himself recently opened opened up about the artist in an interview. Durk called Von’s killer a “nerd type” and cited the event as life-changing for many of the affiliate artists involved. He also cleared Asian Doll’s name in connection with Von’s slaying, something she thanked him for afterwards.

Asian Doll had previously spoken out against the King Von documentary made after his death. The documentary was controversial with many rappers and friends of Von for the way it handles his actions and legacy. What do you think of King Von telling the police he’s gay to get into protective custody? Let us know in the comment section below.

