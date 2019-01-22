police custody
- MusicNardo Wick's Crew Turn Themselves In To Police For Beating Fan UpBoth individuals were charged with felony battery, and the 15-year-old in this case was hit with firearm possession by a minor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFootage Of BossTop Asking If King Von Is Okay On The Night Of His Murder LeaksThe clip has fans asking questions about what BossTop was thinking.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKing Von Once Told Police He Was Gay To Get Protective CustodyKA video of King Von has emerged years after his murder.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGunna Surrenders To Authorities, Mugshot Surfaces After YSL Indictment: ReportGunna was among 28 YSL members indicted on RICO charges. By Aron A.
- CrimeRod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation: ReportRod Wave has been placed under arrest for battery by strangulation.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMan Dies In Jail After Leading Police In Car Chase To Rick Ross' Mansion: ReportThe man who led the police on a car chase that ended in front of Rick Ross' Georgia mansion has since died in police custody.By Rose Lilah
- MusicChief Keef Reportedly Released From Police Custody In MexicoSosa is reportedly a free man again.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeRapper NoCap Placed Back In Police Custody After Court HearingThe rapper confirmed his return to jail on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- SocietyParrot Taken Into Police Custody For Allegedly Warning Crack Dealers Of RaidThis isn't the first time police have taken an animal into custody during a drug raid. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Under Investigation For Criminal Failure To Pay Child SupportThe legal troubles pile up for R. Kelly.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Maintains Innocence After Being Accused Of Rape: ReportChris Brown was detained in Paris after a woman claimed he raped her.By Aron A.