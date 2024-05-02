Lil Tjay Flexes On The Authorities After Being Released From Custody

Lil Tjay found himself in a bit of a tough situation on Tuesday. Overall, the artist was celebrating his 23rd birthday, and it was supposed to be a joyous occasion. However, while trying to board a private jet at an airport in Miami, Tjay was arrested by authorities. He was taken into custody, and there were very few details surrounding why he was arrested. At the time, the prevailing report was that there was a warrant for his arrest, but the specifics were fairly unknown.

Fans were very concerned for Tjay, especially since he has dealt with some legal issues in the past. However, it seems as though the artist has gotten out of any trouble he was in. We know this because the artist posted a plethora of videos to social media, where he could be seen with his freedom intact. In the clips below, you can see the artist back at the airport, where he was with his friends and a private jet. The artist was flexing the plane, and couldn't help but give a bit of a taunt as it pertains to being a free man again.

Lil Tjay Is Back

This is all good news for both Tjay and his supporters. Many were upset to see him stripped of his freedom on an important day such as his birthday. That said, the circumstances of the arrest still remain unclear. For now, it remains to be seen if those details will surface. When they do, we will be sure to bring them to you.

