Lil Tjay Reportedly Arrested In Miami: Details

Lil Tjay turned 23 on Tuesday.

Lil Tjay was supposed to have himself a good Tuesday, as it was his 23rd birthday. Overall, the artist was in Miami and was going to be hopping on a flight out of the city to go celebrate somewhere with his friends. Unfortunately, his celebration was cut short as the young artist was intercepted by Federal agents. According to The Shade Room, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers approached Tjay as he was boarding a flight at the Miami-Opa Locka airport.

Tjay was subsequently put in a nearby vehicle and driven away by authorities. As it stands, it would appear as though the artist is still in custody. For now, however, there are very little details pertaining to the arrest, and what is going to happen next. The Shade Room did publish a mugshot, but that is all we really have to go on right now. It was also noted that it seems like a warrant is what ultimately sparked the arrest.

Lil Tjay Arrested At The Airport

Last year, Tjay was charged with "criminal possession of a weapon for an imitation pistol, reckless endangerment for displaying a prop gun, and obstructing governmental administration." For now, it remains to be seen if this arrest has anything to do with that. There are still very few details out there but we will be sure to bring you the latest, whenever it is revealed to the public. Hopefully, we get some clarity soon.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this developing story, in the comments section down below. We will be sure to bring you all of the latest information on this case, as it becomes available. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world at large. We always try to bring you the biggest and latest projects from all of your favorite artists.

