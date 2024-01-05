Lil Tjay Gifts Polo G A Patek For His Birthday

Rappers are plenty willing to buy nice things for themselves and that's extra true when it comes to jewelry. The push for more elaborate and expensive jewelry in rap goes back decades and still has plenty of participants. But that doesn't mean rappers don't occasionally flex their generosity. It's common to see artists share videos of gifts they get for friends and family members. But if the present is elaborate enough sometimes they'll even flex what they're getting for each other.

Over the weekend, rapper Polo G will turn 25 and he's already out celebrating. In a new video making the rounds online, his friend and fellow rapper Lil Tjay gives him a special birthday gift. It's a Patek watch and one that Polo is clearly a big fan of given his reaction. In the comments, the fans shout out both rappers for sticking together despite their respective breakthroughs. "It’s dope to still see them cool, coming in the game together young and still going up together is rare considering they’re not a duo," the top comment on the post reads. Check out the video of Polo G getting his birthday gift below.

Lil Tjay Giving Polo G A Patek

Earlier this year, Lil Tjay returned with his new album 222. It's his first new project since 2021's Destined 2 Win. The album contains hits like "Project Walls," with NBA Youngboy, "2 Grown," with The Kid LAROI, and "June 22nd." The album also features appearances from Summer Walker, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, and of course Polo G.

A few weeks ago Lil Tjay shared his appreciation for the holiday season. He teamed up with Fivio Foreign to share a drill take on the festive classic "Last Christmas." The short song racked up nearly two million views on YouTube across the holiday season and likely got slipped surprisingly into some holiday playlists. What do you think of Lil Tjay getting Polo G a Patek for his 25th birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

